Saikhom Mirabai Chanu opened India’s medal tally at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by winning the silver medal in the 49kg weightlifting category. Bollywood stars Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and others celebrated the 26-year old athlete's iconic victory and it is indeed a very proud moment for every Indian.

Check Out Celebs Tweet on Mirabai Chanu's Victory

Farhan Akhtar

And we begin !!!!!! Come on India 🙌🏼 🇮🇳 https://t.co/aEqPzeIIcT — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 24, 2021

Taapsee Pannu

Sonam Kapoor

Great start! Amazing job! https://t.co/hBQXwgv47z — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 24, 2021

Vishal Dadlani

Congratulations, India! Yet again, an Indian Woman brings us international sporting acclaim! #MirabaiChanu wins an #OlympicSilver! Jai Hind!!! https://t.co/b3YuNgFlmn — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 24, 2021

Pranitha Subhash

What an outstanding opening by #MirabaiChanu! First time ever India's secured a medal on the first day of Tokyo Olympics. A promising start. #Weightlifting#Cheers4India #silver pic.twitter.com/iUQctCFluP — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) July 24, 2021

