Star Indian Table Tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal has announced that he will retire from professional Table Tennis His final competition will be the WTT Star Contender event at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, scheduled from March 25 to 30, 2025. Sharath Kamal has been a veteran in the Indian Sport. The 43-year-old has been one of the most decorated Table Tennis players of India who has been part of the progress of India in Table Tennis. Sharath Kamal was a domestic giant and made his debut in the World Championships back in 2003. In no time, he qualified for the Athens Olympics in 2004 and showed that he is there to belong at the level. Success kept coming for him and he won several medals across competitions. As he bids goodbye to the game of Table Tennis. In this article we will look back at the best achievements of his career. Sharath Kamal to Retire After WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025 Event, India’s Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Confirms Retirement From Professional Table Tennis (Watch Video).

Commonwealth Games Gold Medal

Achanta Sharath Kamal has been the most decorated table tennis player in the Commonwealth Games, winning a total of seven gold medals across different editions. His first gold medal came at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, where he won in both the singles and the team event. He won four medals in Commonwealth Games in 2018 but his best came in the Commonwealth Games 2022, where he won a gold in men's singles and team events while also winning silver in doubles and mixed doubles.

Five Olympic Qualifications and A Game Against Ma Long

Sharath Kamal has proved the longevity in his career as his career spans over 20 years and five Olympics, the most recent being the Paris Olympics 2024. Sharath Kamal played his first Olympics in 2004 and then featured in 2008. He played in 2016 Olympics too but his real comeback started after 2018. His most memorable Olympic moment came at Tokyo 2020, where he faced Chinese great and reigning Olympic champion Ma Long in the third round. Sharath put up a spirited fight, even winning a set against the legendary paddler before eventually bowing out 4-1. UTT 2025: Ultimate Table Tennis Makes Ahmedabad Debut With Season 6 Set To Begin On May 29.

ITTF Tour Title and Others

Sharath made history in 2010 by becoming the first Indian paddler to win an ITTF Pro Tour title at the Egypt Open. He later claimed another international title at the 2020 Oman Open as well. Sharath Kamal secured 10 national championships surpassing Kamlesh Mehta's previous record of eight titles. He was awarded the Arjuna Award and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2004 and 2022 respectively. Sharath Kamal also had the honour of being the flag bearer alongside PV Sindhu in the Paris Olympics 2024

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2025 10:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).