Neeraj Chopra to Miss Doha Diamond League Due to Ongoing Back Injury

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been forced to withdraw from the Doha Diamond League, scheduled for June 19, 2026, as he continues to recover from a back injury. The 28-year-old, currently undergoing rehabilitation in Switzerland, will miss the prestigious event, disappointing fans eager to see him in action after a period of recovery. Chopra sustained the back injury during training in Switzerland, necessitating his withdrawal from the Doha leg of the Wanda Diamond League. Indian Sports Ministry Submits 'Sports Passport' Proposal to PM Narendra Modi's Office: Report.

This isn't his first encounter with back issues; he notably competed with a similar injury at the World Championships in Tokyo in September 2025, where he finished eighth, an uncharacteristic result for the double Olympic medallist (gold in Tokyo 2020, silver in Paris 2024). Athletics Federation of India (AFI) officials had even advised him against participating in Tokyo, but Chopra chose to push through despite the physical setbacks.

As per PTI, his immediate focus, as confirmed by AFI selection committee chairman Adille Sumariwalla earlier this year, is entirely on rehabilitation and injury management. This cautious approach aims to ensure a full recovery before he returns to the competitive arena, with a comprehensive calendar for 2026 reportedly in place by his team.

Doha Diamond League: A Missed Opportunity

The Doha Diamond League, taking place at the air-conditioned Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar, is a key event on the international athletics calendar. It marks the 17th season of the global competition, featuring top athletes across 15 one-day meetings worldwide. Chopra's absence is particularly notable as Doha was the venue where he threw a national record of 90.23m in 2025, showcasing his dominance in the sport. The men's javelin throw is one of the 14 track and field events scheduled for the Doha meeting. Jaspal Rana Dies: Indian Shooting Great and Former Asian Games Gold Medalist Passes Away at 49 in Delhi Hospital.

Doha Diamond League 2026 Details:

Detail Information Competition Wanda Diamond League - Doha Meeting Date June 19, 2026 Venue Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar Start Time Main competition from 6 PM AST (UTC+3) Key Event Men's Javelin Throw

Eyeing Future Major Events

Despite the current setback, Chopra's long-term goals remain firmly set on the major championships of 2026. These include the Commonwealth Games, scheduled from July 23 to August 2 in Glasgow, Scotland, and the Asian Games, set to run from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship, taking place in Budapest, Hungary, from September 11-13, is also a significant target for elite athletes. His team will be carefully managing his return to ensure he is in peak condition for these crucial competitions.

Fans across India and the globe will keenly await updates on Neeraj Chopra's recovery, hoping to see the javelin star back on the field, spearheading India's medal aspirations in major international athletics events later this year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).