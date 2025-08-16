In a private ceremony earlier this year, India's ace Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra got married to Himani Mor, a professional tennis player, who rose as high as 42nd in the career rankings in women's singles in 2018 and 27th in doubles. However, reports suggest that Mor has quit tennis and is now focusing on building her own business, which will be related to the sporting field. Neeraj Chopra Wife: Who is Himani Mor? Know All About Javelin Champion’s Partner.

As reported by Dainik Bhaskar, Himani's father, Chand Mor, stated that her daughter has not only quit tennis but also turned down an INR 1.5 crore sports-related job offer in the United States of America, and instead will invest her time in her own business.

Apart from being a sports athlete, Himani also holds a political science degree from Delhi University and has completed Sports and Fitness Management from Franklin Pierce University. Neeraj Chopra Gets Married! Star Javelin Thrower Ties the Knot With Himani Mor, Shares Pictures from Wedding Ceremony (See Post).

Himani is currently with her husband, Neeraj, in Europe, where she manages the two-time Olympic gold-medallist's diet and training regime.

Meanwhile, Chopra has pulled out of the upcoming Silesia Diamond League event. The star athlete, in all likelihood, wants to put his focus on the World Athletics Championships, which are being held next month.

