Neeraj Chopra has tied the knot, as was revealed by the star javelin thrower himself on social media. The two-time Olympic medallist took to social media to announce that he has tied the knot with a woman named Himani. While sharing the adorable pictures from the wedding ceremony, the 27-year-old wrote a message, a part of which read, "Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after." Neeraj Chopra had earlier won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 and later, had agonisingly missed out on winning the Diamond League by one centimetre. Neeraj Chopra Named World's Best Male Javelin Thrower in 2024 by Famous US Track and Field Magazine.

Neeraj Chopra Gets Married, Shares Pics

जीवन के नए अध्याय की शुरुआत अपने परिवार के साथ की। 🙏 Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after. नीरज ♥️ हिमानी pic.twitter.com/OU9RM5w2o8 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 19, 2025

