Neeraj Chopra broke the internet on January 19 when he announced his marriage with Himani Mor. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony and in a set of pictures that he posted on social media, the star javelin thrower who is a double Olympic medallist, made the announcement and wrote, "Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after." While congratulatory messages flew in from all corners for newly-wed couple, a section of fans also looked for information on the star athlete's wife. And in this article, we shall explore just that. Neeraj Chopra Gets Married! Star Javelin Thrower Ties the Knot With Himani, Shares Pictures from Wedding Ceremony (See Post).

Neeraj Chopra had scripted history at the Paris Olympics 2024 where he had won the silver medal. With that podium finish, the 27-year-old had become the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win medals in consecutive Olympics. Post the Olympics, he also participated in the Lausanne Diamond League where he came second with a magnificent throw of 89.45m. Later in September 2024, he fell agonisingly short, by just one centimetre of a second Diamond League title. ‘Neeraj Chopra Does Not Need Coach Jan Zelezny 365 Days a Year’, Says Outgoing Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla.

Who is Himani Mor? Know About Neeraj Chopra's Wife

Interestingly, Himani Mor is also no stranger to sports! Hailing from Haryana's Larsauli, Himani Mor is a former tennis player who, according to Sportstar, had worked as an assistant coach at the Franklin Pierce University, on a part-time basis and she currently works with the women's team of Amherst College in Massachusetts. Furthermore, she is also studying at the McCormack Isenberg School of Management in Massachusetts, where she is pursuing a Masters is also completing her Masters in Science in sports management and administration.

