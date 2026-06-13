New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals 2026 Game 5 Free Live Streaming Online in India

The 2026 NBA Finals are heating up, with the New York Knicks holding a commanding 3-1 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs. Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2026, and presents a crucial juncture for both franchises: the Knicks look to clinch their first championship since 1973, while the Spurs aim to extend the series on their home court. New York Knicks Stun San Antonio Spurs in NBA Finals 2026 Game 4, Move Within One Win of Historic Championship.

The series has been a captivating battle of established talent versus emerging greatness. The Knicks, led by Eastern Conference Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, have shown remarkable resilience, including a historic 29-point comeback victory in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden. The San Antonio Spurs, spearheaded by the dominant Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year at age 22, are fighting to keep their championship dreams alive in what many view as the dawn of the 'Wemby' era.

Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals 2026 Game 5 Date, Time, and Venue

Game 5 of the NBA Finals 2026 between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs will be played on Saturday, June 13, 2026. The tip-off is set for 8:30 PM Eastern Time (ET). For fans in India, this translates to 6:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday, June 14, 2026. The crucial contest will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Where to Watch NBA Finals 2026 Game 5 Live Streaming Online & TV Broadcast

Basketball enthusiasts around the globe have various options to catch the live action. Here's a breakdown by region:

India:

Live Streaming: Select NBA Finals 2026 games are available for free live streaming on the NBA YouTube channel. For comprehensive coverage of all games, fans can subscribe to NBA League Pass.

USA:

TV Broadcast: ABC

Live Streaming: ESPN App (with valid TV provider login), ESPN Unlimited, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo (free trials available). Donald Trump Becomes First US President To Attend NBA Finals, Gets Booed During National Anthem (Video).

Head-to-Head and Series So Far

The New York Knicks currently hold a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Here's a recap of the series:

Game Date (ET) Matchup Score Venue 1 Wednesday, June 3 New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs Knicks 105-95 Spurs Frost Bank Center, San Antonio 2 Friday, June 5 New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs Knicks 105-104 Spurs Frost Bank Center, San Antonio 3 Monday, June 8 San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks Spurs 115-111 Knicks Madison Square Garden, New York 4 Wednesday, June 10 San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks Knicks 107-106 Spurs Madison Square Garden, New York

Game 5 promises to be an intense showdown as the Knicks look to close out the series and end their championship drought, while the Spurs will be desperate to force a Game 6 and shift the momentum. Don't miss what's set to be a thrilling night of NBA Finals action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).