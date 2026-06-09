Donald Trump Becomes First US President To Attend NBA Finals, Gets Booed During National Anthem (Video)

US President Donald Trump became the first sitting US president to attend an NBA Finals game on Monday night, June 8, drawing a mixed reaction from fans at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Donald Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, where he was loudly booed by sections of the crowd after appearing on the arena's Jumbotron during the National Anthem.

The reaction unfolded before tipoff when Trump was shown alongside New York Knicks owner James Dolan in a suite overlooking the court. Trump was seen saluting during the anthem as sustained boos echoed through parts of the arena. Moments later, cheers erupted when the Jumbotron shifted focus to Knicks star Jalen Brunson standing on the court. The Knicks entered Game 3 with a 2-0 lead over the Spurs as they sought their first NBA championship since 1973. US-Iran Nuclear Deal: Donald Trump Claims Agreement Is Close, Says Tehran Ready to Accept Anti-Nuclear Terms.

Donald Trump Receives Mixed Reactions During NBA Finals Appearance

🚨 JUST NOW: "Tonight, President DONALD TRUMP becomes the first sitting US president to attend an NBA Finals Game. Long-time Knick fan, liked what he saw here!" 🔥🔥🇺🇸 47 is loving it! pic.twitter.com/26IpWnS5hH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 9, 2026

🚨 LMFAO! President Trump SMIRKS as liberals BOO him at Madison Square Garden during the National Anthem While he's saluting the flag, the Democrats are jeering 🤡 It's NYC, he expected that, look at that smile 😂 pic.twitter.com/cMRzfhgcxj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 9, 2026

Boos and Cheers Mark Donald Trump's Arrival

Trump's appearance generated attention both inside and outside Madison Square Garden. Videos circulating on social media showed spectators reacting to the president's motorcade as it arrived at the venue. Some footage appeared to capture loud boos, while other clips showed a mix of cheers and jeers from onlookers.

Additional videos from outside the arena showed fans holding signs reading, “Go Knicks, F**k Trump.” Along the motorcade route through Manhattan, demonstrators displayed signs including “Nobody wants you here,” “Trump must go,” and “Impeach. Convict. Remove.” When the motorcade arrived at Madison Square Garden, some spectators booed while others waved American flags. Donald Trump Booed at Madison Square Garden During Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game, Videos Go Viral.

Trump, a native of Queens who first gained prominence as a Manhattan real estate developer, remains unpopular in heavily Democratic New York City. In the 2024 presidential election, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris received nearly 534,000 votes in the city, compared with fewer than 114,000 votes for Trump.

Trump Attends With Family and Administration Officials

Joining Trump in James Dolan's suite were his granddaughter Kai Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Walt Nauta.

The visit came after Dolan invited Trump to attend the NBA Finals. “The answer is yes, he’s invited me, I’m going,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office last week. Describing himself as a “big fan” of both the Knicks and Dolan, Trump said he planned to attend at least one Finals game and specifically targeted Game 3.

Tight Security Leads to Long Waits

Trump's attendance prompted extensive security measures around Madison Square Garden. Fans were advised to arrive at least two hours before tipoff and were required to pass through TSA-style magnetometers while complying with a strict no-bag policy. The New York Police Department and the Secret Service established a multi-block security perimeter around the venue, while an outdoor watch party was canceled.

As a result, many fans experienced waits of two hours or longer before entering the arena.

Ahead of the game, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver welcomed Trump's attendance and emphasized the role sports can play in bringing people together despite political differences.

“I think that what makes sports so special, especially when there’s so much [that] divides people, is it’s something that we have in common,” Silver said during an appearance on ESPN's "Inside The NBA."

“And we should look for those things that we have in common and build off that.” Silver also highlighted Trump's long association with the Knicks and the NBA. “Donald Trump, before he ever ran for office, he was a big Knicks fan,” Silver said. “I was there at many Knicks games with him in the old days. He attended many of our drafts when they used to take place at Madison Square Garden."

“We can emphasise what we have in common, not what pulls us apart,” Silver added. “We’re seeing that in New York and I think President Trump is very much a New Yorker, and I’m thrilled that yet another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knick team.”

Ticket Prices Also Spark Discussion

The high-profile matchup drew attention for more than just Trump's attendance. Resale ticket prices for Game 3 reportedly ranged from approximately USD 10,000 to more than USD 100,000, making it one of the most expensive NBA Finals games in recent memory.

Asked about the cost of attending the game, Trump responded: "That's the way life goes. It's sort of semi-free to watch it on television." With championship basketball, heightened security and the presence of a sitting US president, Game 3 became one of the most closely watched events of the NBA Finals.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 07:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).