New York Knicks Stun San Antonio Spurs in NBA Finals 2026 Game 4, Move Within One Win of Historic Championship

The New York Knicks have etched their names into NBA history with an astonishing 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals, turning a 29-point deficit into a monumental win. This remarkable performance at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, pushes the Knicks to the brink of their first NBA championship since 1973. Donald Trump Becomes First US President To Attend NBA Finals, Gets Booed During National Anthem (Video).

The raucous Madison Square Garden crowd was stunned into silence early as the San Antonio Spurs surged ahead, building a seemingly insurmountable lead that reached 29 points. At halftime, the Knicks still trailed by 27 points, making a comeback appear improbable. However, fueled by a relentless drive and the unwavering support of their home fans, the Knicks began their improbable ascent in the second half.

Anunoby's Heroics Seal the Deal

Knicks star Jalen Brunson was instrumental in orchestrating the comeback, pouring in 36 points to lead the charge. The dramatic climax arrived with just 1.2 seconds remaining on the clock when Ogugua 'OG' Anunoby snatched an offensive rebound off a missed three-pointer by Brunson and put it back in for the game-winning basket. Anunoby finished the night with 33 points. This heroic play completed not only the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, surpassing the 24-point rally by the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2008 Finals, but also marked the largest halftime comeback in NBA playoff history.

San Antonio, led by the formidable Victor Wembanyama, fought valiantly but ultimately succumbed to the Knicks' incredible resilience. The Spurs, who were seeking their first title since 2014, now face a daunting 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven series. Donald Trump Booed at Madison Square Garden During Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game, Videos Go Viral.

Series Schedule and Broadcast Information

Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday night, June 13, in San Antonio, where the Knicks will have their first opportunity to clinch the championship.

Game Date (ET) Time (ET) Venue Leading Team Game 1 Wednesday, June 3 8:30 PM Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Knicks Game 2 Friday, June 5 8:30 PM Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Knicks Game 3 Monday, June 8 8:30 PM Madison Square Garden, New York Spurs Game 4 Wednesday, June 10 8:30 PM Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks Game 5 Saturday, June 13 8:30 PM Frost Bank Center, San Antonio N/A Game 6* Tuesday, June 16 8:30 PM Madison Square Garden, New York N/A Game 7* Friday, June 19 8:30 PM Frost Bank Center, San Antonio N/A *If necessary

Where to Watch the NBA Finals (Game 5 Onwards)

Region TV Channels / Streaming Platforms USA ABC (Exclusive). Streaming: ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV. UK Prime Video (Exclusive for Finals). India NBA India YouTube Australia ESPN (via Kayo Sports, Foxtel, Disney+), NBA League Pass.

This historic Game 4 victory marks a pivotal moment for the New York Knicks, as they now stand just one win away from clinching their first NBA championship in over half a century. The San Antonio Spurs will need to regroup quickly and find an answer to the Knicks' newfound momentum if they hope to extend this thrilling Finals series. The basketball world now eagerly awaits Game 5 to see if the Knicks can close out their fairytale run to the title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).