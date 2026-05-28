Norway Chess 2026: Praggnanandhaa Stuns Magnus Carlsen in Dramatic Round 3; Firouzja Maintains Lead

Oslo, May 28: Round three of Norway Chess 2026 produced another dramatic day of fighting chess, the Indian star Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu defeated World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in classical chess. Praggnanandhaa gradually outplayed Carlsen in a long game and appeared to be in control for much of the encounter. However, the momentum shifted in severe time trouble, where Carlsen managed to seize the advantage.

Moments later, the Norwegian star made a decisive mistake of his own under pressure and resigned immediately, conceding the win. World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju and tournament leader Alireza Firouzja played a hard-fought classical draw after a tense encounter. Firouzja later prevailed in the Armageddon game to secure the additional points and maintain his strong start to the tournament. Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 28.

The remaining classical game between Vincent Keymer and Wesley So also ended in a draw after a balanced struggle. Wesley So went on to win the Armageddon game, collecting the extra points. Following round three, Firouzja remains at the top of the standings after another successful day. *Armageddon battles continue at Norway Chess Women* Norway Chess Women once again delivered closely contested games, with all three classical encounters ending in draws before being decided in Armageddon.

Reigning Women’s World Champion Ju Wenjun and Zhu Jiner played a tense and closely contested game that eventually ended in a draw. Zhu Jiner held a promising advantage at one stage but was unable to convert it into a win. Zhu later triumphed in the Armageddon game to secure the additional points. Anna Muzychuk and Humpy Koneru also ended their classical game in a draw following a balanced encounter. Muzychuk later prevailed in the Armageddon game to secure the extra points. Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya Post Vulgar Remark For MI After Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 Season End?.

In the remaining matchup, tournament leader Bibisara Assaubayeva and Divya Deshmukh fought a complicated game before the players eventually split the point in classical chess. Divya went on to win the Armageddon game, collecting the additional points. Following round three, Assaubayeva continues to lead Norway Chess Women despite Divya and Zhu Jiner closing the gap with important Armageddon victories.

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