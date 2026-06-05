Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage Becomes First Sri Lankan To Break 90m Barrier in Men's Javelin, Achieves Feat in Rome Diamond League 2026

Sri Lankan javelin thrower Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage has made sporting history by becoming the first athlete from his country to breach the elusive 90-metre mark. Pathirage achieved the historic milestone at the 2026 Rome Diamond League meeting. His record-breaking throw not only secured a historic victory on the elite international circuit but also firmly established Sri Lanka as a rising force in global field athletics. Lionel Messi Named First Individual Footballer to Win Princess of Asturias Sports Award.

Rumesh Pathirage Creates Sri Lankan History

Off to a Flying Start! 🚀 Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage throws 92.62m to extend his own World Lead in the men's javelin 🏟️ He becomes the first man in 2026, and the first Sri Lankan ever, to break 90m 🇱🇰#DiamondLeague #RomeDL🇮🇹 📸 @chiaramontesan2 pic.twitter.com/2DdmQ2tlHW — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) June 4, 2026

Landmark Achievement in Rome

Pathirage entered the competition as a strong contender, but his performance exceeded expectations. Launching the javelin cleanly into the Italian night sky, the spear crossed the 90-metre line to register a monumental personal best and national record.

The achievement places Pathirage within an elite global bracket of javelin throwers. Breaching the 90-metre barrier is widely considered the gold standard in modern men's javelin, a feat achieved by fewer than 25 athletes in the history of the current javelin design. Influencer Kerolay Chaves Goes Nude, Covers Herself with 2026 FIFA World Cup Player Stickers (Watch Video).

The Asian record is held by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who threw a monumental 92.97m to secure gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Pathirage’s recent throw of 92.62m in Rome places him second on the all-time Asian list, missing Nadeem's mark by just 35cm. Historically, only four Asian athletes have ever breached the psychological 90-metre barrier in the men's javelin event.

The breakthrough in Rome marks a significant shift in the global javelin landscape, which has recently seen intense competition from South Asian athletes. Pathirage's performance signals that he will be a major medal contender at upcoming global championships.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).