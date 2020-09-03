Indian freestyle wrestler Sakshi Malik celebrates her 28th birthday today (September 3, 2020). Malik is the first Indian female wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics, and she accomplished that feat by winning a bronze medal in the 58 kg category at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. So as one of India’s most decorated wrestler turns a year older, here are some of the lesser-known facts about her.

Born in Haryana, Sakshi Malik was inspired to take up wrestling after seeing her grandfather Badlu Ram, who was also a wrestler. Her first success as a professional wrestler in the international arena came in 2010 at the Junior World Championships where she won the bronze medal in the 58 kg freestyle event. Malik has also won medals at Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Lesser-Known Facts About Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik Was Born on September 3, 1992, in Mokhra Village, Haryana

Malik has completed a master's degree in physical education from Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak

Sakshi Malik Was the First Indian Female Wrestler to Win an Olympic Medal

Malik Won Bronze Medal in 58 kg category at 2016 Rio Olympics

Sakshi Malik won a silver medal at 2014 Commonwealth Games and bronze medal at 2015 Asian Wrestling Championships

Malik Has won three medals at Junior Championships

Sakshi Malik is Married to Indian wrestler Satyawart Kadian

Sakshi Malik Was Awarded Padma Shri Award in 2017 and Khel Ratna Award in 2016

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).