Fact Check: Did Mollie O’Callaghan Say That She Will Not Participate In LA Olympics 2028 If Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas Is Allowed To Participate? Here's the Truth

Swimmer Lia Thomas has been among controversies for a long time. She is an American swimmer and the first openly transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I national championship. She achieved the feat when she won the women's 500-yard freestyle event in 2022. But she soon suffered a blow as World Aquatics barred her from competing in women's events. The NCAA championship in March 2022 was Thomas's last college swimming event. In January 2024, Thomas opened a legal challenge to the World Aquatics gender inclusion policy. The policy, introduced in 2022, allows trans women to compete in the women's category as long as any male puberty was halted by age 12 or Tanner Stage 2. Los Angeles Olympics 2028 Organizers Choose Former USA Military Leader Reynold Hoover as CEO.

In June 2024, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Thomas did not have standing to challenge the policy, meaning she would remain ineligible to compete. This ruling took away any chance she had to participate in the US Olympic swimming trials for the Paris Olympics 2024. Although NCAA Championships doesn't come in the arbitration of World Aquatics, in February 2025, the NCAA also changed its policy to limit competition in women's sports to athletes assigned female at birth aligning with World Aquatics. Amid this controversy sparked, as posts surfaced on social media with claims, Australian swimmer Mollie O'Callaghan, who is also the reigning Olympic champion in the 200 m freestyle, said that she will not participate in the 2028 LA Olympics if that 'MAN', Lia Thomas, is allowed to compete. Take a look at the claim below. Imane Khelif, Controversial Olympic Gold Medal-Winning Boxer, Moves to Court of Arbitration for Sports Against New Genetic Sex Test Ruling by World Boxing: Report.

BREAKING NEWS 🔥 Australian swimming star Mollie O’Callaghan has shocked the world by declaring — “I will not participate in the 2028 Olympics if that MAN, Lia Thomas, is allowed to compete. Let him swim in the men’s category. He shouldn’t be here; sharing a pool with Lia Thomas… pic.twitter.com/8Mc34tZrSM — Not A Number (@myhiddenvalue) October 11, 2025

Did Mollie O’Callaghan Say That She Will Not Participate In LA Olympics 2028 If Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas Is Allowed To Participate?

No, Mollie O’Callaghan has not said that she will not participate in the 2028 LA Olympics is Lia Thomas is allowed to participate. The quotes takem from Mollie O'Callaghan regarding transgender athletes was fake and Swimming Australia has moved to make a statement to address it. Swimming Australia confirmed it's "fake news" In the statement they also mentioned "There are currently fabricated quotes attributed to Dolphin Mollie O'Callaghan appearing on social media posts'. At no stage has O'Callaghan been interviewed and provided commentary on transgender athletes. Meta has been advised of the fake news, and O'Callaghan and Swimming Australia have requested the posts to be taken down."

Claim : Mollie O Callaghan said that she will not participate In LA Olympics 2028 if transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is allowed to participate. Conclusion : Fake. Mollie O Callaghan has not made any statement over participation of transgender athletes in LA Olympics 2028. Full of Trash Clean

