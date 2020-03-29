Sebastian Vettel Reportedly Offered a Pay Cut in the New Contract by Ferrari, Emergence of Charles Leclerc Could be the Reason

Germany's Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari won the 2018 British Grand Prix | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Sebastian Vettel has been offered a new contract by his team Ferrari. But here’s a catch! The team has offered him a contract but only with a year extension, at least that’s what the reports suggest. The team has made the German driver is their preferred option but he will race alongside Charles Leclerc. Now the same reports further suggested that it is the emergence of Charles Leclerc that could have been the reason for the pay cut. Also if one goes to analyse, Vettel has had a bad season last year going by his standards. Sebastian Vettel Apologises to Max Verstappen After British Grand Prix Mishap, Admits Mistake.

The four-time world champion made several errors in the last year and even in 2020 has not been in the best of his form. For the entire 2019, he looked lack lustred and was surely not up to the mark. On the other hand, Charles Leclerc who came into the team after having an impressive season in the Italian team continued to have a better run of a luck as compared to Vettel. Leclerc who replaced Kimi Räikkönen secured more wins and got more pole points as compared to Vettel. He finished the season 24 points ahead of the German driver.

As of now, due to the menace of coronavirus, all the sporting events including NBA, La Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A have come to a halt. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 has also been called off. Thus the 2020 seas will not begin before June 16. Also, the British Grand Prix 2020 which is about to start on July 19 looks like a far-fetched dream for now.