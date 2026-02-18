NASCAR star Tyler Reddick has pointedly declined to engage with further questioning regarding the viral video involving NBA legend Michael Jordan and Reddick’s young son, Beau. In a report by TMZ Sports, the 23XI Racing driver made it clear that his focus remains on his historic Daytona 500 victory rather than the social media storm that has followed. The exchange occurred during a media appearance in New York City on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, just days after the footage sparked intense online debate. Michael Jordan Video Going Viral As Debate Erupts Over Post-Race Interaction With Tyler Reddick's Son at Daytona 500.

The incident in question took place during the high-energy celebrations in Victory Lane following Reddick’s win on Sunday. A clip showing Jordan, a co-owner of 23XI Racing, interacting with six-year-old Beau Reddick went viral, with some social media users raising concerns over the nature of the physical contact.

According to TMZ, when a reporter attempted to ask Reddick about the "backlash" or "weirdness" some perceived in the video, the driver shut the conversation down immediately. "We're not going to talk about that," Reddick stated firmly, according to the publication, effectively ending that line of questioning.

The dismissal comes as Reddick and the 23XI Racing team attempt to celebrate the most significant achievement in the organisation’s five-year history. Reddick has consistently steered conversations back to the performance on the track and the collective effort required to win the "Great American Race." Tyler Reddick Reacts to Michael Jordan Viral Video With Son After Daytona 500 Victory.

While the video continues to circulate on platforms like X. Reddick’s stance suggests the team views the matter as a non-issue or a misunderstanding of a private, celebratory moment between close family friends.

NASCAR star Tyler Reddick wasn't in the mood to weigh in on the viral moment in victory lane at the Daytona 500 between his young son and Michael Jordan, with a rep stepping in to shut down the question today in NYC. pic.twitter.com/2jW3h2uJBz — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 17, 2026

Insiders have noted that the "interaction" occurred amidst a chaotic scene where the team was being doused in water, Gatorade, and ice. Many defenders of the basketball hall-of-famer have suggested Jordan was simply helping the child deal with the freezing liquids, a sentiment echoed by fans who pointed out the long-standing bond between the Jordan and Reddick families. By refusing to provide the controversy further oxygen, Reddick appears intent on ensuring his career-best win isn't overshadowed by internet speculation.

