NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick has broken his silence regarding a viral video featuring NBA legend Michael Jordan and Reddick's six-year-old son, Beau, following their historic victory at the Daytona 500. Speaking during an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, Reddick dismissed the online backlash that has shadowed his career-defining win. The driver, who races for Jordan’s 23XI Racing team, made it clear that he does not share the concerns voiced by some social media observers. Michael Jordan Video Going Viral As Debate Erupts Over Post-Race Interaction With Tyler Reddick's Son at Daytona 500.
Tyler Reddick Reacts to Michael Jordan Viral Video
The controversy began shortly after Sunday’s race when a short clip from the Victory Lane celebrations began circulating online. The footage showed Jordan, 63, interacting with young Beau Reddick in a crowded, high-energy environment. Some viewers interpreted Jordan's hand movements near the child’s back and legs as inappropriate, leading to intense debate across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.
Michael Jordan Viral Video
Michael Jordan is currently facing backlash after inappropriately touching a child during live television. pic.twitter.com/eItDujXXau
— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 16, 2026
When asked about the criticism, Reddick was firm in his support of Jordan. "From my perspective, I've gotten to know Michael and his family very well over the years I've been here with 23XI, and I don't see what other people see when it comes to this," Reddick said.
He emphasised the personal nature of the moment, adding: "For me, it’s a huge moment; this is the biggest moment of my career. It's a huge moment for my family and for his family, and I just put that off to the side."
While the 27-second clip sparked various theories, many have pointed to a practical explanation for Jordan’s actions. During the jubilant "champagne shower" celebrations common in NASCAR, Tyler Reddick himself had reportedly drenched his son in ice-cold liquids.
Alternative angles and witnesses suggest that Jordan was simply attempting to help the child by removing chunks of ice that had fallen down the back of his shirt. This explanation has been championed by those close to the team, who describe the relationship between Jordan and the Reddicks as "familial."
For Jordan, the win at Daytona International Speedway remains a crowning achievement in his tenure as a team owner. The six-time NBA champion was visibly emotional in Victory Lane, comparing the feeling of the Harley J. Earl Trophy to his championship days with the Chicago Bulls. The victory marked the first Daytona 500 win for 23XI Racing since its inception in 2020, solidifying the team’s position as a powerhouse in the sport.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).