Just as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 comes to an end, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) organised the T20 Mumbai League 2025 kicks off its third season. As many as eight teams will compete in the third edition of the T20 Mumbai League, which starts from June 4 and ends on June 12, with 23 matches including the final. Meanwhile, fans can download the PDF Schedule of T20 Mumbai here, along with match timings and venue details. Launched in 2018, the T20 Mumbai League has unearthed stars like Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, and Shams Mulani, who have excelled across formats in cricket. T20 Mumbai League 2025 Launches New Anthem For Third Season, Rohit Sharma Makes Guest Appearance as Brand Ambassador (Watch Video).

Several international stars like Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Prithvi Shaw will be in action alongside young talents like Musheer Khan, Anglrish Raghuvanshi, and Ayush Mhatre, to name a few, adding excitement to the league. The eight teams in action will be ARCS Andheri, SoBo Mumbai Falcons, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Eagle Thane Strikers, Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs, Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, Bandra Blasters, and North Mumbai Panthers.

Two venues D Y Patil Stadium and Wankhede Stadium will host all the matches, with the semi-finals and final taking place at the iconic ground in South Mumbai. T20 Mumbai League 2025 Auction: Atharva Ankolekar Emerges Costliest Player; Musheer Khan, Sairaj Patil, Ayush Mhatre Among Top Buys As Teams Spend INR 7.79 Crores in Fierce Bidding War.

Date Match Time (In IST) Venue June 4 SOBO Mumbai Falcons vs ARCS Andheri 10:30 AM DY Patil Stadium June 4 Aakash Tigers MWS vs MSC Maratha Royals 2:30 PM Wankhede Stadium June 4 Eagle Thane Strikers vs Triumph Knights MNE 5:30 PM DY Patil Stadium June 4 Bandra Blasters vs North Mumbai Panthers 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium June 5 ARCS Andheri bs Aakash Tigers MWS 10:30 AM DY Patil Stadium June 5 Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers 2:30 PM Wankhede Stadium June 5 SOBO Mumbai Falcons vs North Mumbai Panthers 5:30 PM DY Patil Stadium June 5 Triumph Knights MNE vs MSC Maratha Royals 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium June 6 Aakash Tigers MWS vs Bandra Blasters 10:30 AM DY Patil Stadium June 6 SoBo Mumbai vs Triumph Knights MNE 2:30 PM Wankhede Stadium June 6 Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals 5:30 PM DY Patil Stadium June 6 ARCS Andheri vs North Mumbai Panthers 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium June 7 Triumph Knights MNE vs Bandra Blasters 10:30 AM DY Patil Stadium June 7 North Mumbai Panthers vs Aakash Tigers MWS 2:30 PM Wankhede Stadium June 7 MSC Maratha Royals vs ARCS Andheri 5:30 PM DY Patil Stadium June 7 SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs Eagle Thane Strikers 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium June 8 MSC Maratha Royals vs Bandra Blasters 10:30 AM DY Patil Stadium June 8 Eagle Thane Strikers vs ARCA Andheri 2:30 PM Wankhede Stadium June 8 North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumph Knights MNE 5:30 PM DY Patil Stadium June 8 Aakash Tigers MWS vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium June 10 1 st Semi-Final 2:30 PM Wankhede Stadium June 10 2 nd Semi-Final 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium June 12 Final 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

The first edition was won by Triumph Knights MNE in the T20 Mumbai League 2018 Final, while the then-SoBo Supersonics defeated North Mumbai Panthers in the T20 Mumbai League 2019 Final, and became its second-ever winner.

