After a small interval, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has revived its T20 Mumbai League, which will soon begin its third edition from June 4, just a day after the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a bid to create excitement and buzz around the league, MCA have launched a new T20 Mumbai League anthem, which showcases the sights and sounds of Mumbai, while also compiling all the action from earlier editions. In the clip shared by T20 Mumbai's social media handle, the league's brand ambassador, Rohit Sharma, could also be seen making a guest appearance in the form of a standee alongside the mascot. Check out the T20 Mumbai League 2025 anthem below. T20 Mumbai League 2025 Auction: Atharva Ankolekar Emerges Costliest Player; Musheer Khan, Sairaj Patil, Ayush Mhatre Among Top Buys As Teams Spend INR 7.79 Crores in Fierce Bidding War.

T20 Mumbai Anthem

Maidan tayar aahe! 🏟️ Mumbai’s biggest cricket week is here 🏏 Catch every six, wicket, and breakout story from 4 – 12 June🤩 📍Wankhede Stadium 📍DY Patil Stadium Tickets at the link in bio 🎟️#T20Mumbai #AalaReAglaStar pic.twitter.com/1KqGaGujOA — T20 Mumbai (@T20Mumbai) June 1, 2025

