Alexander Zverev will take on Stephanos Tsitsipas in the men singles' semi-final of the French Open on Friday (June 11). This would be the first time these two are facing off in a Grand Slam. Sixth-seeded Zverev came into the French Open as a favourite but faced the prospect of being knocked out quite early in his first round match against Oscar Otte. But Zverev fought back and clinched a victory. Ever since then, he hasn't yet dropped a set. Tsitsipas on the other hand, had a pretty smooth passage to the quarter-finals until he faced a tough challenge from Daniil Medvedev. Despite head-to-head records not favouring Zverev, the German started on a high and went on to win the contest. Sports News | French Open: Just Being Here Doesn't Satisfy Me, Says Zverev After Reaching Semis

Tsitsipas holds the upper hand when it comes to head-to-head records versus Zverev, with the Greek holding a 5-2 advantage. Zverev was victorious at the 2019 Madrid Masters but Zverev won their last encounter.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Alexander Zverev vs Stephanos Tsitsipas, Men's Singles semi-final Match?

The Alexander Zverev vs Stephanos Tsitsipas match in the French Open 2021 men's singles semi-final would be played on Friday, June 10 IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Philippe-Chatrier court.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Alexander Zverev vs Stephanos Tsitsipas, Men's Singles Semi-Final Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Alexander Zverev vs Stephanos Tsitsipas men's singles semi-final match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Alexander Zverev vs Stephanos Tsitsipas, Men's Singles Semi-Final Match Online in India?

Alexander Zverev vs Stephanos Tsitsipas, Men's Singles semi-final Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

