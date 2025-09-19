The Laver Cup 2025 is all set to start. This year marks the eighth edition of the hard court men's international team tennis tournament, having been held for the first time in 2017. Since 2017, the Laver Cup has been held every year, except for 2020. The Laver Cup 2025 is a special tournament where big tennis players of the European continent come together as Team Europe to take on Team World, which consists of tennis aces from around the world, across all continents, except Europe. US Open 2025 Champion Aryna Sabalenka Pulls Out of China Open Due to Minor Injury.

Named after Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, the Laver Cup 2025 will feature six players to represent each of the two sides: Team Euroe and Team World. The Laver Cup 2025 will span across three days, from Friday, September 20, to Sunday, September 22. The defending champions of the Laver Cup are Team Europe. They have held major dominance in the previous editions, having a 5-2 record against Team World in the last seven Laver Cups. Latest ATP Rankings 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Climbs Back to World Number One Spot for First Time Since 2023 After US Open Title Triumph.

Laver Cup 2025 Full Schedule

Date Time (IST) Player vs Player (Team) Venue September 19 (Friday) 1:30 AM (Sep 20 for India) Casper Ruud (Team Europe) vs Reilly Opelka (Team World) Chase Center September 19 (Friday) 2:40 AM* Jakub Mensik (Team Europe) vs Alex Michelsen (Team World) Chase Center September 19 (Friday) 7:30 AM Flavio Cobolli (Team Europe) vs Joao Fonseca (Team World) Chase Center September 19 (Friday) – Carlos Alcaraz/Jakub Mensik (Team Europe) vs Taylor Fritz/Alex Michelsen (Team World) Chase Center September 20 (Saturday) 1:30 AM (Sep 21 for India) Match 5 (Singles) Chase Center September 20 (Saturday) – Match 6 (Singles) Chase Center September 20 (Saturday) 7:30 AM Match 7 (Singles) Chase Center September 20 (Saturday) – Match 8 (Doubles) Chase Center September 21 (Sunday) 12:30 AM (Sep 22 for India) Match 9 (Doubles) Chase Center September 21 (Sunday) – Match 10 (Singles) if required Chase Center September 21 (Sunday) – Match 11 (Singles) if required Chase Center September 21 (Sunday) – Match 12 (Singles) if required Chase Center

Laver Cup 2025 Venue

All matches of the Laver Cup 2025 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, USA.

Laver Cup 2025 Full Squads

Team Europe: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), Casper Ruud (Norway), Jakub Mensik (Czechia), Flavio Cobolli (Italy), Alexander Zverev (Germany), Holger Rune (Denmark), Tomas Machac (Czechia) [alternate]

Team World: Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina), Taylor Fritz (USA), Alex De Minaur (Australia), Alex Michelsen (USA), Joao Fonseca (Brazil), Reilly Opelka (USA), Jenson Brooksby (USA) [alternate]

Laver Cup 2025 Live Streaming

The Laver Cup 2025 will be available for live streaming in India. Fans will have live streaming viewing options of the Laver Cup 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website. Who is Brooks Nader? Know All About American Model Rumoured to Be Carlos Alcaraz's Girlfriend.

Laver Cup 2025 Live Telecast

Fans will also have live telecast viewing options for the Laver Cup 2025 in India. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the tournament. So, fans will have live telecast viewing options of the Laver Cup 2025 on Sony Sports Ten TV channels.

