Yet another day passed by at the Australian Open 2022. The day witness Australia's tennis star Nick Kyrgios being defeated by Daniil Medvedev. The match turned out to be quite an interesting one as the results swung like a pendulum from one player to another. Kyrgios performed in patches. Talking about the Indian stalwart Sania Mirza who crashed out of the women's doubles had a contrasting fortune in the mixed doubles. Sania Mirza paired up with USA's Rajiv Ram and sailed through the first round. Australian Open 2022: Sania Mirza-Rajeev Ram Beat Aleksandra Krunic-Nikola Cacic to Enter Mixed Doubles 2nd Round.

The mixed doubles pair went on to beat the Serbian pair of Aleksandra Krunic-Nikola Cacic 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in the first round of the mixed doubles here at court no. 12. The Indian stalwart is playing her last Australian Open of her career and looked in quite good form. The Indian tennis star will be looking to continue her form in the last tournament of her career. Now let's have a look at the highlights of day 4 below.

#Jannik Sinner beats Steve Johnson 6-2 6-4 6-3.

#Daniil Medvedev sees off Nick Kyrgios 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

#Simona Halep beats Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2 6-0.

#Danka Kovinic beats Emma Raducanu 6-4 4-6 6-3.

#Andy Murray loses in straight sets to Taro Daniel 6-4 6-4 6-4.

#De Minaur beat Poland's Kamil Majchrzak 6-4 6-4 6-2

#Andrey Rublev defeated Ricards Berankis 6-2 6-2 6-0.

#Iga Swiatek cruised to round three after 6-2 6-2 win over Rebecca Peterson.

#Aryna Sabalenka won against Xinyu Wang 6-1. 6-4, 6-4.

#Anett Kontaveit defeated Clara Tauson in straight sets 6-2,6-4.

#Danielle Collins win 6-4, 6-3 against Ana Konjuh.

#Saina Mirza and Rajeev Ram defeated Serbian pair of Aleksandra Krunic-Nikola Cacic 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

Day 5 will have the third round being played. The likes of Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty, Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev and others will be looking to seal a spot in round four of the tournament.

