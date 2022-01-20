Melbourne [Australia], January 20 (ANI): The Indo-American pair of Sania Mirza- Rajeev Ram beat the Serbian pair of Aleksandra Krunic-Nikola Cacic 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in the first round of the mixed doubles here at court no.12.

Sania Mirza playing her last Australian Open looked in good form and so did her partner Rajeev Ram, who is currently ranked world number four. Rajeev Ram served to perfection to win the opening game comfortably and so did Sania Mirza. In the fourth game of the match the Indo-American pair broke the service of Krunic-Cacic to take a crucial 3-1 lead in the first set. Mirza and Ram held on to their serves to clinch the opening set 6-3.

Also Read | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Preview: Timings in IST, Dates, Full Schedule, Groups, Live Streaming Details of the Women's Football Tournament.

Unlike the first set, the second set turned out to be a very close encounter as both the pairs served well and did not allow each other to get a break. As a result the second set went to a tie-breaker with a score of 6-6. In the tie-breaker Mirza-Ram took a 3-1 lead and went on to win 7-3.

In the entire match both Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram were not even broken once. With this straight sets win Mirza-Ram pair enter the second round of mixed doubles.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Raphael Varane & Others React After Manchester United Seals 3-1 Win Over Brentford in EPL 2021-22.

Sania Mirza, who lost in the opening round of women's doubles, has announced that this will be her last season and after that she will retire from tennis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)