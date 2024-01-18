Day 5 of the Australian Open 2024 saw some interesting results in store for fans but not without some high-quality action taking place. Some of the most surprising results took place in the form of Elena Rybakina, Emma Raducanu and Holger Rune being knocked out of the tournament after suffering defeat in the second round. Raducanu, the former US Open champion, was handed a stunning defeat by China's Yafan Wang. The English player was not at her 100% but gave it all in their 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 defeat to Wang. Arthur Cazaux ranked 122 in the world, pulled off a massive upset when he beat Holger Rune, who is ranked no 8 in the world. The young Frenchman was making his debut in the year's first Grand Slam and impressively pulled off such a big result. Meanwhile, Rybakina, who had won the 2022 Wimbledon, was knocked out of the tournament by Russian Anna Blinkova in a match that saw the longest-tie break in the history of a Grand Slam. Sumit Nagal Takes Home Around INR 1.33 Crore After His Historic Australian Open 2024 Campaign Finishes in Second Round Defeat.

India's Sumit Nagal, who had made history by making it to the second round, was eliminated by China's Shang Juncheng as he went down 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4. On the other hand, the men's doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden advanced to the next round with a 7-6(7-5), 4-6, 7-6 (10-2) win over James Duckworth and Marc Polmans. World no 1 Iga Swiatek and Alexander Zverev escaped upsets as they both made it to the third round with wins over Danielle Collins and Lukas Klein.

Other Top Results at Australian Open 2024 on Day 5

World No 2 Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the third round of Australian Open 2024 by defeating Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6. The Wimbledon champion will meet Shang Juncheng next in the third round.

Daniil Medvedev beat Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 7-6(1),

Victoria Azarenka made it to the women's singles third round when she defeated Denmark's Claura Tarson 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. The Belarusian tennis star bagged her 49th victory in Australian Open tournaments.

Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliasiime entered the third round of the Australian Open 2024 when he beat France's Hugo Grenier 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Casper Ruud progressed to the Australian Open 2024 third round after he got the better of Australian Max Purcell 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(10-7).

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov advanced after beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina progressed to round three with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova.

Day 6 of the Australian Open 2024 will also see some intriguing contests with the likes of Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka in action in women's singles. In men's singles, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic takes on Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who dumped Andy Murray out of the Australian Open. Also, Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be in action against Sebastian Baez and Luca Van Assche, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2024 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).