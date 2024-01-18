Uzbekistan's tennis sensation and World No. 23 Elina Svitolina has prevailed against Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova in the second round of the Australian Open 2024 by 6-1, 6-3 and has advanced to the third round of the tournament. Elina Svitolina dominated both the sets and took the win easily. The opponent of the third round for Elina Svitolina is yet to be decided but the match will be played on Saturday, January 20. Sumit Nagal Knocked Out From Australian Open 2024 Following Loss to China's Shang Juncheng in Men's Singles Second Round Match.

Svitolina sails through

Svitolina sails through ⛵️



The world No.23 secures a spot in the third round with a 6-1 6-3 win over Tomova!@ElinaSvitolina • #AusOpen • #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/y4hxuXWC85— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)