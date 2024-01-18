Sumit Nagal put in a valiant effort in his second-round contest against Juncheng Shang before eventually going down 6-2, 3-6, 5-7, 4-6 to the Chinese player. It did spell the end of his time at the Australian Open 2024 but he can surely look back and be proud of what he has achieved. Nagal earlier had become the first Indian player in 35 years to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam event when he stunned world no 27 Alexander Bublik in the first round. He would now take home a whopping sum of Rs 1.33 crores after his second-round loss at the season's first Grand Slam. Nagal had earlier revealed that he had around Rs 80,000 as his bank balance and was on the lookout for sponsors. Sumit Nagal Secures Prize Money of INR 98 Lakh After Australian Open 2024 First Round Victory Against Alexander Bublik.

Here's How Much Sumit Nagal Earned at Australian Open 2024

By our calculations, Sumit Nagal won $ 180,000 (2nd round main draw) + $ 65000 (for 3 Qualifying round wins) = Rs 1.33 crores for the effort #AusOpen https://t.co/fRuYT0TAh1 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) January 18, 2024

