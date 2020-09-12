Boris Becker has been in the eye of the storm for his unpleasant remark hurled at the chair umpire during his commentary stint. The chair umpire was Marijana Veljovic was on duty for the match between Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta at the US Open 2020. Now, the former tennis ace hurled an unpleasant remark and said, “I have to say, the umpire is extremely pretty. You eat with your eyes.” Now, this did not go down well with the netizens and they slammed Becker about the statement. The former tennis ace was shamed by the netizens for the unpleasant remark. Nick Kyrgios, Boris Becker Involved in Ugly Twitter Spat Over Alexander Zverev Viral Party Video.

While a couple of netizens said that he had a right to express his opinion and they need to get over it, the others slammed Borris Becker for the choice of words. This is not the first time that Marijana Veljovic has caught the eye of the tennis stalwarts. Eugenie Bouchard during Australian Open 2020 praised the same umpire but with better words. For now, let's have a look at the comments by the netizens below:

What is wrong with Becker? I watched that 1985 final and said to my parents, "Can I join a tennis clinic?" Ugh .... Twilight of the Idols stuff here — Dan Martin (@DanMartinTennis) September 11, 2020

Douche

It just proves he's a douche. Some people can't help themselves by just keeping quiet. Saying what he said only speaks to his nature and bad personality ... and I feel like it's even more creepy when it comes from someone of his age, for some reason ... — Angie Bee (@AngieB5) September 11, 2020

Get over it

No. He just made a comment. We still have the right to express opinions. Get over it. — Patrick (@PatrickBatem) September 11, 2020

You can’t be serious

You cannot be serious!! Please tell him it is 2020. — Kirk Thomas (@hillbillytennis) September 11, 2020

Turn off

Total turn off 🤮 — NicoleB (@BascombeNicole) September 11, 2020

Borris Becker is yet to respond to the controversy. Talking about the match, Alexander Zverev won the game against 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 to reach his first Grand Slam final. He will take on Dominic Theim in the finals of the US Open 2020.

