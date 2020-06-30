There is no stopping Nick Kyrgios as he continues to surround himself with controversies. After slamming Novak Djokovic, the Australian tennis player hit out at Alexander Zverev and labelled him "selfish". The 25-year-old has now exchanged furious words with tennis legend Boris Becker after Zverev's viral party video emerged online. While Becker slammed Kyrgios by calling him "rat", the latter responded and called the six-time Grand Slam winner "doughnut". Nick Kyrgios Hits Out at 'Selfish' Alexander Zverev, Says 'Tennis World Is Pissing Me Off' After German Player’s Viral Party Video Surfaces Online.

It all started with Becker tweeting, "Don't like no #rats ! Anybody telling off fellow sportsman/woman is no friend of mine! Look yourself in the mirror and think your better than us... @NickKyrgios @farfetch," after Kyrgios slammed Zverev for partying despite vowing to go into self-isolation after numerous players, who participated in Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament, were found coronavirus positive.

Kyrgios, while responding to Becker's tweet, wrote, "For goodness sake Boris, I'm not competing or trying to throw anyone under the bus. It's a global pandemic and if someone is as idiotic as Alex to do what he has done, I'll call him out for it. Simple." Nick Kyrgios Takes a Dig at Novak Djokovic After Serbian’s Tennis Coach Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

For goodness sake Boris, I’m not competing or trying to throw anyone under the bus. It’s a global pandemic and if someone is as idiotic as Alex to do what he has done, I’ll call him out for it. Simple. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 30, 2020

Becker continued his argument and wrote, "We all live in the pandemic called #Covid_19 ! It's terrible and it killed to many lives...we should protect our families/loved ones and follow the guidelines but still don't like #rats @NickKyrgios @farfetch."

After being called "rat" twice, Kyrgios did not hold back and wrote, ""Rats? For holding someone accountable? Strange way to think of it champion, I'm just looking out for people. WHEN my family and families all over the world have respectfully done the right thing. And you have a goose waving his arms around, imma say something."

Rats? For holding someone accountable? Strange way to think of it champion, I’m just looking out for people. WHEN my family and families all over the world have respectfully done the right thing. And you have a goose waving his arms around, imma say something. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 30, 2020

"@TheBorisBecker is a bigger doughnut than I thought. can hit a volley, obviously not the sharpest tool in the shed though," Kyrgios wrote in a separate tweet.

"Your funny guy ....how is it down under? Respect all the guidelines?" Becker tweeted after being called "doughnut". Two which, Kyrgios tweeted, "Haha nah bro I'm good, don't act like you're my friend now because you got sat down".

Haha nah bro I’m good, don’t act like you’re my friend now because you got sat down. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 30, 2020

Becker then took a jibe at Kyrgios for not winning a single Grand Slam. "I really would like to see @NickKyrgios fulfill his potential and win a grandslam! He would be an incredible role model for the youth of the world addressing the issues of equality/race/heritage! Man up buddy and deliver! @atptour @ITF_Tennis," Becker tweeted.

However, Kyrgios was in no mood to move away and wrote, "Why are you now talking about tennis? It has nothing to do with tennis? How about the dude who you are defending mans up and gives us some sort of explanation? Not another average management apology."

Why are you now talking about tennis? It has nothing to do with tennis? How about the dude who you are defending mans up and gives us some sort of explanation? Not another average management apology. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 30, 2020

The twitter spat eventually ended with Becker choosing not to reply. But by then, the duo had already slammed each other enough. Kyrgios has been vocal ever since Djokovic and three other tennis players tested positive after the Adrian Tour.

