Carlos Alcaraz continues his sensational run at Madrid Open 2022 as the Spaniard defeated number one seed Novak Djokovic to book a place in the finals. Alcaraz took the game to a tie-break after losing the first set and triumphed 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5). He had defeated Rafael Nadal in the previous round. He is the first-ever player to beat Nadal and Djokovic in the same clay-court tournament.

¿PERO ESTO QUÉ ES? 🤯🤯🤯 🇪🇸 @alcarazcarlos03 tumba a Novak Djokovic por 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5) para alcanzar la final del #MMOPEN. pic.twitter.com/XyoQMreSLU — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 7, 2022

