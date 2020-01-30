Federer vs Djokovic, Australian Open 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of Men’s Singles Semi-Final Tennis Match?

File image of Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic.

Are you searching for Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2020 men's singles semi-final match live streaming online? Well, you are not the only one to do so. Tennis fans all over the world are waiting for the big match to kick off on January 30 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. In terms of head-to-head record, World No. 2 Djokovic has an advantage over the World No. 3 Federer. He leads 26-23. However, it would be silly to take King Federer lightly and Novak is no joker (He is Djoker)! We think that's enough of fun and humour and let's get started with giving you all information such as Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer live streaming, live telecast details in India, match timings in IST (Indian Standard Time).

The Australia Open 2020 semis clash will be the 50th match between Federer and Djokovic. The Swiss Maestro has won 23 of those encounters while Djokovic leads the head-to-head record with 26 wins. Federer made it to the semis of Australian Open 2020 after defeating America’s Tennys Sandgren in a thrilling quarter-final match. Djokovic, on the other hand, handed a 6-4, 6-4 and 7-6 defeat to Canada’s Milos Raonic to progress to semis.

Interestingly, out of the last five meetings between these two Tennis greats, Djokovic emerged victorious in four. However, the last match between the two, which took place at the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals, saw Federer walk away with the honours by winning in just two sets.

When is Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match Australian Open 2020?

The Men’s Singles Semi-Final clash between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the ongoing Australian Open 2020 will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on January 30, 2020 (Thursday). The match is expected to start at 2:00 pm as per the Indian Standard Time.Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic Win Hearts With a Super Cute Gesture Towards Young Fan (Watch Video).

Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match Australian Open 2002 Live Telecast

Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2020 in India. So, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Semi-Final Australian Open 2020 will be telecast on Sony channels. One can switch to Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live-action of the AUS open 2020 semis.

Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match Australian Open 2020 Live Streaming Online

Fans, who are not able to watch the game on television, can switch to online streaming in order to catch the live action of Federer vs Djokovic AUS Open semi-final match. Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic match in the Semi-Final of Australian Open 2020 will be streamed live on SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Network. Fans also can enjoy the live-action of the semis clash on the SonyLiv’s official website.