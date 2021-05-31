Iga Swiatek and Kaja Juvan are all set to take on each other in the first round of French Open 2021. The women's singles will witness the two best friends taking on each at the Philippe-Chatrier. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game, but before that let's have a look at the preview of the match. So the last time, the two players met each other at the Gippsland Trophy, Kaja ended up being on the losing since in the second round. Naomi Osaka Fined $15,000 for Media Boycott at French Open 2021, Warned of Future Grand Slam Suspensions.

Iga Swiatek has had quite a good year so far in 2021 as she has won three trophies. Kaja is yet to win a trophy this year. Needless to say, Iga starts off as the favourite for the match. Swiatek leads Juvan 1-0 in their head-to-head after defeating Slovenian at the Gippsland Trophy. Also in the French Open 2020, Swiatek conquered the title last year in Paris after defeating Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1. Whereas, Kaja lost in the second round. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Iga Swiatek vs Kaja Juvan match in French Open 2021 will take place on May 31, 2021 (Monday). The match will be played at Philippe Chatrier Court and it has a tentative start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Iga Swiatek vs Kaja Juvan Women's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast.

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

