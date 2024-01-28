Three-time Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev will take on in-form Italian star Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open 2024 Men’s Singles Final match. Both players reached the final differently with Sinner dominating his opponents – even World Number One Novak Djokovic, while the Russian made it to the final by playing three five-setter matches. After the win over Djokovic, 22-year-old Sinner is seen as a clear favourite for the Australian Open 2024 Men’s singles title, but the ‘grandmaster’ Medvedev is not a push-over. Australian Open 2024 Day 14 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Aryna Sabalenka Defends Women’s Singles Crown, Rohan Bopanna Wins Historic Men’s Doubles Title With Matthew Ebden.

Currently, World Number Four has had a near-perfect tournament so far – playing six matches, Sinner has dropped only one set that too against Djokovic in the semifinal. With a strong hold on serves, Sinner has lost only two serves en route to his first Australian Open final. Medvedev on the other hand has dropped 22 serves, eight sets and has played back-to-back five setters in quarterfinals and semifinals. He has spent nearly six hours (total time spent 20 hours 33 minutes) more on the court than Jannik Sinner. In head-to-head matchups, Medvedev has won the first six encounters, while the Italian star has won their last three meetings bettering his record to 3-6.

The final is very close to call as Sinner has shown his power on the hard court so far - experienced Medvedev has displayed his ability to make comebacks in the game. If you're looking for telecast and streaming details of the match, here they are:

When is Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Men’s Singles Final Match at the Australian Open 2024?

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Men’s Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2024 will be played on Rod Laver Arena on 28th January 2024 and is scheduled approximately at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). 'I'm at Level 43, Not Age….' Rohana Bopanna's Heartfelt Winning Speech After Australian Open 2024 Men's Doubles Title Win Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Men’s Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2024Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2024, and the Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Men’s Singles Final Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports 3, 4 and 5.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Men’s Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2024 Live Streaming?

Fans can also enjoy Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Men’s Singles Final Match Live Streaming will be available on the Sony LIV App.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2024 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).