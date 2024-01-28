Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner entered the Rod Laver Arena with huge support for the Italian youngster. Sinner was on a three-game winning streak against the Russian star and entered the match as ‘favourite’ after defeating Novak Djokovic in the semifinal. After losing the first two sets against Daniil Medvedev, Sinner raced back to win the final 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. The five-set final match marked the 35th match in the Australian Open 2024 – tied with the 1983 US Open for most five-set matches in a Grand Slam. Australian Open 2024: Hsieh Su Wei-Elise Mertens Win Women’s Doubles Championship, Defeat Jelena Ostapenko-Lyudmyla Kichenok in Two Sets.

In the opening set of the match, Medvedev stunned Jannik Sinner winning two breakpoints and comfortably bagging the first set 6-3 in the process. The story continued in the following set as Medvedev broke Sinner's two services again, to win the second set with a similar scoreline. Sinner had lost just two serves and one set till the final in the Australian Open 2024, but dropped twice the serves and sets in the opening two sets only. After wrapping up the opening two sets in 85 minutes, Medvedev tried to close the match only to see the Italian star giving some fight in later games.

In the third set, both players kept their serves until Sinner won the third set 6-4 with a break in the 10th game. Charged up Sinner threatened to break Medvedev’s service again on many occasions in the fourth set, only to see the ‘grandmaster crawling back’ into the games. Finally, Sinner was able to repeat the third set scenario with a break again in the 10th game - setting the match up for an exciting fifth set. ‘Next Tournament Gonna Be Dubai, Indian Wells and Miami’ Rohan Bopanna Sets Future Goals Following Australian Open 2024 Win

Winning the third and fourth set, Sinner had momentum going into the decider set and began to outpower Medvedev. Replicating the third and fourth set’s start, both players hold on to their serves for the first five games. Jannik Sinner then broke Medvedev’s third service of the set, to take a commanding 4-2 lead in the match and finally served out an exceptional comeback sealing the decider set.

With the win in the Australian Open 2024, Sinner became the youngest champion since 20-year-old Djokovic won at AO 2008. He is also only the second Italian man in the Open era to claim a major after Adriano Panatta at Roland Garros in 1976.

