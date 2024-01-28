Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens continue dominating the women's doubles division with another top performance in a grand slam. This time it was Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko at the e receiving end who were playing their first Grand Slam final. Hsieh Su Wei-Elise Mertens won the women's doubles title with a 6-1, 7-5 in just 1 hour and 33 minutes. Although World Number 11 pair managed two breaks in the match, Hsieh Su Wei-Elise Mertens overturned the advantage winning six breaks. Australian Open 2024 Day 14 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Aryna Sabalenka Defends Women’s Singles Crown, Rohan Bopanna Wins Historic Men’s Doubles Title With Matthew Ebden.

Hsieh Su Wei-Elise Mertens Win Australian Open 2024 Women’s Doubles Championship

