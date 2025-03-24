Mumbai, March 24: Novak Djokovic earned a record 411th ATP Masters 1000 match win when he defeated Camilo Ugo Carabelli of Argentina at the Miami Open, breaking a tie with Spaniard Rafael Nadal. The 24-time Grand Slam champion cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 third-round victory over Lucky Loser Carabelli. The Serbian entered the tournament with 409 Masters 1000 victories, just one behind his longtime rival. He tied Nadal for most Masters 1000 wins after his opening round win over Rinki Hijikata. Miami Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe, Matteo Berrettini Make Winning Starts; Andrey Rublev Bows Out.

Djokovic, who owns the most titles (40), finals (59) and semi-finals (78) at Masters 1000 level has now mived past Nadal for most match wins (410) since the series’ introduction in 1990, when he recorded his 411th Masters 1000 match win on Sunday.

"I’m honoured to have another milestone, another record broken. There’s always something on the line pretty much every time I play, and of course that motivates me to do well at tournaments," said Djokovic.

Djokovic’s 411th victory comes almost 20 years after his first at a Masters 1000 event. The former No. 1 clinched his maiden victory at that level in Paris in 2005, when he defeated Victor Hanescu. The 37-year-old has since claimed a record 40 Masters 1000 titles, with his first coming in Miami in 2007.

In 2018 he became the first and only player to win all nine Masters 1000 events. By 2020, he had won each tournament at least twice. He is now 411-91 at Masters 1000 events, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index. Miami Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Falls to David Goffin in Second Round; Novak Djokovic Ties Rafael Nadal for Most ATP Masters 1000 Wins.

The 37 year old Serb, who’s vying for his seventh Miami Open title that would surpass Andre Agassi for the most, will take on another young star in 23-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the 15th seed, in the round of 16. Djokovic is also chasing his first Masters 1000 title since 2023 when he triumphed in Paris.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2025 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).