Novak Djokovic clinched the French Open 2021 finals as he went on to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Philippe-Chatrier. This was his 19th major title also went on to become the first tennis player to win each of these Grand Slam twice. Needless to say that the netizens on social media went gaga over the Serbian tennis ace and labelled him as the 'GOAT'. Novak Djokovic went on to win the match 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. The Serbian tennis ace made a stunning comeback after being two sets down. Novak Djokovic Defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas in Finals of French Open 2021, Serbian Ace Clinches 19th Major Title.

Djokovic 164 points during the game as opposed to the Greece tennis ace who clinched 147 points throughout the game. Djokovic committed three double faults and Tsitsipas made four double faults during the match. The Serbian tennis ace won 26 games and Stefanos won 24. Djoko slammed five aces in the match and Tsitsipas hammered 14. Now, let's have a look at the tweets shared by the fans.

Check reactions:

King of clay

Never say die!

Never say die attitude! What a champion player @DjokerNole World no 1 for a reason🏆#GOAT Feel sorry for #Tsitsipas very well fought, be proud of your efforts 💪🏼 #RolandGarros#frenchopenfinal#NovakDjokovicpic.twitter.com/reX5BbFlyy — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) June 13, 2021

Last one

#Federer fan for 19 years. But #NovakDjokovic has full right to be counted as #GOAT. What a player, probably the most complete, the only player from the open era to win all 4 grand slams twice. That says it all.#frenchopenfinal #frenchopen2021 #rollandgarros #Nadal pic.twitter.com/bs2HuX6mhm — Dr Gaurav Garg (@DrGauravGarg4) June 13, 2021

During the post-match interview, Djoko did not forget to praise his opponent and mentioned that he was fully aware of what Tsititpas was going through. Novak thanked the fans and who supported him and Stefanos.

