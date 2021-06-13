Novak Djokovic defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas in the finals of the French Open 2021. The Serbian tennis ace clinches 19th major title as he won the game 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

🇷🇸 Djokovic Jubilation 🇷🇸@DjokerNole lands Grand Slam title No.19 and his second in Paris, defeating Tsitsipas 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/lsG64N0s9q — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 13, 2021

