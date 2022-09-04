The Australian professional tennis player Nick Kyrgios is one of the most talented players of this generation and also a future Grand Slam winner. He has won seven ATP Tour singles titles including the 2019 and 2022 Washington Open. Kyrgios is one of the best of his generation but rather than his amazing talent, the Aussie is well known for his infamous acts and outbursts on the field. Nick Kyrgios Spitting Video: Watch Australian Tennis Player Spit Towards Players Box During US Open 2022 Match.

The “Bad Boy” of tennis has been in many controversial acts over the years and it has continued in recent events as well. Kyrgios was fined in the first round of US Open 2022 for “spitting and audible obscenities”. Meanwhile, here are some other instances when the Aussie star lost his cool on the court. US Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios Fined USD 7,500 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct in Match.

Australian Open 2015

The 2015 Australian Open is where it all started. A 19-year-old Kyrgios was fined $4,926 for racket abuse and audible obscenities and that got him the nickname “Bad Boy” of tennis.

Shanghai Masters 2016

Next year in the second round of Shangai Masters in October, Kyrgios earned a larger fine than he did in 2015. He was accused of tanking time in his match against Zverev and was fined $32,900 with an addition of $13,127, especially for lack of effort. He also earned a $6,563 fine for verbal abuse of a spectator.

Italian Open 2019

At the 2019 Italian Open, the Aussie completely lost his cool in his match against Casper Ruud. He was disqualified from the match after a series of events, starting with him cussing a fan in the third set, which led to a point penalty. Following this Kyrgios threw his racket, kicked a bottle, threw a chair, and went on to pick up his bag and leave the court.

Miami Open 2022

In the recent Miami Open in the round of 16 matches against Janik Sinner, he was fined a total of $35,000 for multiple offences. $20,000 came because of verbal abuse, then he recieved a $5,000 fine for an audible obscenity and two $5,000 came from unsportsmanlike conduct.

Wimbledon 2022

In the third round, in his match against Tsitsipas at Wimbledon 2022, both the players were fined. Kyrgios was fined $4,000 due to audible obscenity and Tsitsipas was fined a large sum of $10,000 because of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Nick Kyrgios has won all of his first three round matches at the ongoing US Open 2022 and is headed into the round of 16 to face the defending champion, Daniil Medvedev.

