Nick Kyrgios, Sania Mirza Welcome Roger Federer’s Suggestion of Merging ATP & WTA (Read Tweets)

Nick Kyrgios, Sania Mirza and Roger Federer (Photo Credits: Getty)

Roger Federer is quite active on social media these days amid the coronavirus lockdown. In one of the tweets today, the 20 time Grand Slam Champion made a suggestion of merging the ATP and WTA and in the next tweet, he also admitted that the different ranking systems, schedules will have to be looked into. This suggestion was welcomed warmly by many of the netizens and this included Australia’s Nick Kyrgios and India tennis ace Sania Mirza. Both of them took to social media to agree with the Swiss ace. Roger Federer Turns his Twitter Timeline into A Gif Fest, From Looney Tunes to Tom & Jerry, Here’s What the Swiss Ace Posted in #FedererGifParty.

In his tweet, Federer wrote, “Just wondering…..am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one?” He further added that he envisages the merger of ATP and WTA and mentioned that it should have happened a long time ago. Nick Kyrgios, Sania Mirza obviously saw the tweet and responded to it with an affirmative reply. Check out the tweets below:

It probably should have happened a long time ago, but maybe now is really the time. These are tough times in every sport and we can come out of this with 2 weakened bodies or 1 stronger body. https://t.co/30SbbAla5g — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

Nick Kyrgios' reply

Yes — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) April 22, 2020

Sania's reply

As one may know that the ATP was formed in 1972 to talk about the interests of male players. In the following year, the Women’s Tennis Association was formed. Billie Jean King was one of nine players that comprised the WTA, also referred to as the Original 9 that included Julie Heldman, Valerie Ziegenfuss, Judy Dalton, Kristy Pigeon, Peaches Bartkowicz, Kerry Melville Reid, Nancy Richey, and Rosie Casals.