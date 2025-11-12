Mumbai, November 12: Lorenzo Musetti earned his maiden victory at the ATP Tour finals when he battled past Alex de Minaur 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in a thriller. Musetti mounted a stunning comeback from 3-5 down in the deciding set to move to 1–1 in the Jimmy Connors Group and keep his qualification hopes firmly intact. Musetti will face the No. 1 player in the PIF ATP Rankings Carlos Alcaraz in his third match on Thursday. Nitto ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Taylor Fritz in Three Set Thriller.

The Spaniard, aiming to win the Nitto ATP Finals for the first time, is 2-0 this week, having beaten De Minaur and Fritz. All four players can still qualify for the semi-finals. The 23-year-old Italian sealed victory on his second match point when he blasted a forehand winner pass on the run before he celebrated with his team courtside, ATP reports.

After fading in the second set, Musetti rediscovered his spark when it mattered most. He recovered from losing a breathtaking 31-shot rally at 4–3, 30/30, one that featured a forehand tweener and left both players flat on the court, before mounting a dramatic late charge.

When De Minaur served for the match, Musetti struck back to break, then rode a wave of momentum and noise to seal one of the biggest wins of his season after two hours and 47 minutes. Competing in the ATP Tour Finals for the first time, Musetti qualified on the back of a career-best campaign. Taylor Fritz Wins Opening Match, Pours Cold Water on Lorenzo Musetti’s Nitto ATP Finals 2025 Debut.

He reached finals in Monte-Carlo, Chengdu and most recently, Athens last week, compiling a 45–21 record on the season, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index. Before 2025, the Italian had never recorded more than 40 tour-level wins in a single year, a milestone he has now left well behind.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2025 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).