Novak Djokovic claimed his 19th career title after defeating Stefan Tsitipas in the French Open 2021. Post the win, Novak gave away his racket to a young fan in the stands. The little fan was jumping with joy after receiving this gift from the Serbian tennis star. The video of the incident went viral on social media, but Novak also spoke about the kid during the post-match conference. While speaking to the reporters, the Serbian tennis star said that this was his gratitude to the kid as he stuck along with him even when Novak was two sets down. Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: Check Number of Grand Slam Titles Won by Tennis’ 'Big Three’.

The tennis ace also revealed that the kid was giving him tactics to stay in the game. "He was like, 'Hold your serve, get an easy first ball, then dictate, go to his backhand.' He was coaching me literally," explained Noval while speaking about the kid. The Serbian tennis star went on to beat Stefanos 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Djoko made a stunning comeback despite being down by two sets and the five-set thriller ended having the Serb on the winning side.

Now, let's have a look at the video of the incident and also the post-match conference when Novak was heard talking about the youngster:

I haven’t smiled this wide in a while! Djokovic gifted his racquet to this young boy who kept encouraging him throughout the game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lQdCuJn2Jr — Nandita / Everyday Superfoods (@saffrontrail) June 14, 2021

This is not the first time when the tennis ace has been kind to his fans. In fact, all of us remember a video where Novak made a ball boy's day by making him sit beside him when the play was stopped due to rains.

