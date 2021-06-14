Novak Djokovic won his 19th Grand Slam title by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open 2021 finals in a five-set thriller which ended up with the Serbian ace having the last laugh. He won the match 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. The Serbian Tennis ace made a stunning comeback after being two sets down in the match. With this, he became the first man to win these Grand slams at least twice in his career. This article shall look at the number of Grand Slams won by the 'Big Three' - Rafael Nadal, Djokovic & Roger Federer. Novak Djokovic Defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas in Finals of French Open 2021, Serbian Ace Clinches 19th Major Title.

Roger Federer:

The Swiss tennis Roger Federer might have pulled out from the tournament due to his knee issues but has so far won 20 Grandslam titles in his career. The King of Grass has won eight Wimbledon titles so far in his career one French Open title. So far in his career, the Swiss ace has won five US Open titles and six Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal:

Nadal has clinched 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles, a record shared with Roger Federer and 36 Masters 1000 men's singles titles. Out of those 20, 13 had come from clay-court i.e. French Open. He has won a couple of Wimbledon titles and four US Open titles. So far Rafa has only won an Australian Open title.

Novak Djokovic:

Novak's win came in from his latest win at the French Open 2021 as he went on to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas. This was his second title at the Roland Garros. Having won nine Australian Open titles. The Serb has five Wimbledon and three US Open titles in his kitty.

With this, the 'Big Three' is expected to clash against each other in Wimbledon 2021 which begins on June 28, 2021. It would be interesting to see how the tournament pans out for the 'Big Three'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2021 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).