Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism after Borna Coric and Grigor Dimitrov got tested positive for COVID-19 virus while participating at Adria Tour 2020, an exhibition tennis tournament organized by Djokovic and his brother Djordje. Many fans including Australian Tennis star Nick Kyrgios took to social media and slammed the World No. 1 tennis player for being ‘irresponsible.’ However, problems for the veteran player could well get increased as a video of him partying got viral on social media after the news of Grigor Dimitrov being tested positive came out. Novak Djokovic Slammed By Fans After Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric Test COVID-19 Positive During Adria Tour 2020.

In the viral clip, the 33-year-old can be seen enjoying a party with fellow tennis players, including Grigor Dimitrov, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, in Belgrade, Serbia. The players featuring in the video can be seen dancing and hugging each other. Hence, social distancing rules are not being followed which can put the legendary tennis player under the scanner. Well, it’s still not sure when the party happened and fans will expect Djokovic to give a clarification. Meanwhile, have a look at the viral clip. Grigor Dimitrov Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Adria Tour 2020.

Watch Video:

The Adria Tour 2020 was organised as many major tennis tournaments were missed in the past few months amid the coronavirus crisis. The tennis tournament was under scrutiny from the initial day as fans gather in large numbers to see their favourite stars in action. Also, players were seen shaking hands, giving hugs and posing for photos during the course of the matches. As of now, however, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely following the positive testing of Dimitrov and Coric.

