Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic faced the wrath of the fans after two players Borna Coric and Grigor Dimitrov got diagnosed with COVID-19 virus while participating at Adria Tour 2020, an exhibition tennis tournament organized by Novak Djokovic and his brother Djordje. Following the Testing of the two tennis players, the final encounter of the tournament, which was scheduled to be played on Sunday, was called off due to precautionary measures. Tennis fans from all over the world took to social media accounts and slammed Djokovic for being ‘irresponsible’ and hosting the tournament amid the global health scare. Grigor Dimitrov Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Adria Tour 2020.

In a series of tweets, Australian Tennis star Nick Kyrgios also slammed the decision to go ahead with the tournament after Coric was tested positive. “Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE,” wrote the World No. 40 to the top-ranked Tennis player. Even, several tennis fans were also irked when they came across the news as they criticized Djokovic left, right and centre. Have a look. Novak Djokovic Break Down in Tears After Hosting Tennis Tournament in Serbia.

🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE. https://t.co/SUdxfijkbK — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 22, 2020

Novak Djokovic needs to address this issue head on. He can’t just say that he’s following government regulations. I can’t believe the Adria Tour has gone ahead without social distancing measures??? In multiple cities??? Just disgraceful and I hope this is a wake up call — R. (@drivevolleys) June 21, 2020

Novak Djokovic has been an utter clown for the last few months, deserves all the flack he gets tbh. Have a feeling he's hiding something by not wanting to get tested while every other player got tested. Just sounds too suspicious. — Vallon (@Vallon_92) June 22, 2020

Congratulations Novak Djokovic, you are officially a retard. https://t.co/yhm5tFqjlq — PedroLanca 🇪🇺 (@PedroLanca) June 22, 2020

#djokovic has always been far from being my favourite player and I don't like the way he behaves on court. Still, I appreciate his talent as a sportsman. But THIS? This was absolutely irresponsible. @DjokerNole, you are a role model for millions and you should behave accordingly. https://t.co/3vZsQ0rQrw — Anna F. (@annaundelsa) June 22, 2020

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem, seventh-ranked Alexander Zverev, former US Open winner Marin Cilic were some other known tennis stars who were participating in the tournament. However, Djokovic's brother Djordje, who’s also the tournament director, said that Novak was very upset by the news while all the guidelines given by the Serbia and Croatia government were followed during the course of the tournament.

