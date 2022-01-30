Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev are all set to take on each other in the finals of the Australian Open 2022. Nadal is looking to script history by sealing his 21st grand slam win. In this article, we shall be speaking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game. So Daniil Medvedev defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals. He won the match 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4,6-1. The Russian tennis star fired 13 aces and conceded four double faults. Rafael Nadal Hits the Court Ahead of Australian Open 2022 Men's Final Match Against Daniil Medvedev (See Pic).

On the other hand, Rafael Nadal won in a straight-set against Matteo Berrettini in the semi-final. The Spaniard registered a 6-3,6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win. Nadal blasted 5 aces and he committed only a couple of double faults so far. This will be the fifth time that the two stalwarts will be playing against each other. Nadal surely has an upper hand over Daniil Medvedev as he has a 3-1 record. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game below.

When is Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Men’s Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2022?

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev's match in men’s singles final encounter of Australian Open 2022 will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on January 30, 2022 (Sunday). The match is scheduled to start at 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open 2022 Women's Singles Final Match Live Telecast

Fans can watch the live telecast of Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev men’s singles final match of Australian Open 2022 on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of 2022 Australian Open in India. Viewers can enjoy live action of the match Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final Match Live Streaming Online

SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Australian Open Men’s Singles final match for its online fans in India.

