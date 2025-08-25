Absolute chaos descended at the Louis Armstrong Stadium during the Daniil Medvedev vs Benjamin Bonzi first-round match at the US Open 2025 on Monday, August 24, when a cameraman accidentally entered the court. Benjamin Bonzi of France had put up an impressive show against Daniil Medvedev, the former world no 1 and the latter was on the verge of yet another first-round exit at a Grand Slam when this incident took place. Benjamin Bonzi led 6-3, 7-5, 5-4 with a match point in the third set and had missed his first serve, after which a cameraman accidentally made his way onto the court. Chair umpire Greg Allensworth instantly asked the cameraman to leave the playing area and awarded Benjamin Bonzi another first serve, declaring the same on the microphone. "First serve, ladies and gentlemen, because of the delay caused by outside interference. First serve has been granted," he said. Novak Djokovic Becomes First Player in Open Era to Win 75 Consecutive Opening-Round Matches at Grand Slam Events, Achieves Feat With Victory over Learner Tien in US Open 2025.

Daniil Medvedev US Open 2025 Controversy Video:

INSANE scenes in the Medvedev & Bonzi match at US Open A cameraman was trying to leave after Bonzi missed his 1st serve. The umpire gave Bonzi a 1st serve. Daniil: “Are you a man? Are you a man? why are you shaking? What’s wrong huh? Guys he wants to leave. He gets paid by… pic.twitter.com/nzlqgoWxre — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 25, 2025

Daniil Medvedev was absolutely furious with this decision and he made it quite clear as he walked up to the chair umpire to have a word with him.

Gesturing the crowd at the Louis Armstrong Stadium to raise their voices more, he confronted the chair umpire and asked him, "Are you a man? Why are you shaking? What’s wrong, huh?“Do you want to go home? You want to go home don’t you?" and looking at the camera, went on to add, "Guys, he wants to leave. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour..What did Reilly Opelka say? What did Reilly Opelka say? What did Reilly Opelka say?" Emma Raducanu Advances to Women’s Singles Second Round of US Open 2025; British Tennis Star Secures Dominating 6–1, 6–2 Win Against Ena Shibahara.

Daniil Medvedev referenced American tennis player Reilly Opelka after he had said that chair umpire Greg Allensworth “shouldn’t have a job or should be sidelined for about four weeks, maybe learn a thing or two” after he was penalised for arguing with a fan during a Dallas Open match earlier this year. The crowd went on to continue with boos, with Daniil Medvedev egging them on. And this continued for more than five minutes, causing the match to be delayed with Benjamin Bonzi not able to perform the serve. Daniil Medvedev eventually gestured for the crowd, which at this point, chanted 'second serve' to go quiet. The match eventually resumed and Benjamin Bonzi, rattled by what had transpired, missed the first serve yet again. Daniil Medvedev went on to lose the match 6-3, 7-5, 6-7, 0-6, 6-4.

