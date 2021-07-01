Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will begin their Wimbledon 2021 journey when they take on the French-Finland duo of Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Henri Kontinen. The clash will be played on Court 8 of July 01, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams will be aiming to make it to the next round in the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Rohan Bopanna/ Divij Sharan vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin/ Henri Kontinen Wimbledon 2021 clash can scroll down below. Wimbledon 2021: More Slipping and Sliding at Centre Court As Novak Djokovic Wins.

The Indian duo played together during the recently concluded Halle Open and Eastbourne International and had impressive outings in the competition, securing quarter-final finishes in both. Now the Indian contingent will be aiming to better their performances at one of the biggest Grand Slams and make their mark. Serena Williams Forced To Retire From Wimbledon 2021 After Sustaining Ankle Injury In Opening Match.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Rohan Bopanna/ Divij Sharan vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin/ Henri Kontinen Men’s Doubles Round of 16 Match?

R Rohan Bopanna/ Divij Sharan vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin/ Henri Kontinen first-round match in the men’s doubles of Wimbledon 2021 will be played at Court 8. The match will take place on July 01, 2021 (Thursday) and it has a tentative start time of 04:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Rohan Bopanna/ Divij Sharan vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin/ Henri Kontinen Clash? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Live telecast of Rohan Bopanna/ Divij Sharan vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin/ Henri Kontinen match in US Wimbledon 2021 men’s doubles will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Wimbledon in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to catch the live-action.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Rohan Bopanna/ Divij Sharan vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin/ Henri Kontinen Men’s Doubles Match Online in India?

Fans in India can also catch live action on online platforms. Rohan Bopanna/ Divij Sharan vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin/ Henri Kontinen men’s doubles match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the online media streaming partner of Star Network. Fans can live stream the first-round match either on the Hotstar mobile application or on the website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2021 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).