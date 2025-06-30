Held annually in London, the Wimbledon Championships 2025 is being hosted this year from June 30 to July 13. Organized by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in collaboration with the Lawn Tennis Association, Wimbledon was founded in 1877, 148 long years ago. The Wimbledon 2025 Championships Grand Slam will be the 138th edition of the prestigious mega tournament. Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner on Same Side of Bracket, Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz To Face Fabio Fognini.

Along with Indian stars like Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri, the best tennis stars from across the world like: Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Lorenzo Musetti, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and others will be participating in the Wimbledon 2025. Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Singles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles, all categories will be held simultaneously in the Wimbledon Championships 2025. Carlos Alcaraz Aims for Third Straight Wimbledon 2025 Title, Says ‘I Love Playing on Grass’.

Wimbledon 2025 Schedule: All Stage Dates

First Round: June 30-1 July

Second Round: July 2-3

Third Round: July 4-5

Fourth Round/ Round of 16: July 6-7

Quarter-finals: July 8-10

Semi-finals: July 10-11

Wimbledon 2025 Important Dates: Finals

Men's Singles: July 13

Women's Singles: July 12

Mixed Doubles: July 10

Wimbledon 2025 Key Fixtures: Men's Singles First Round

June 30

Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabio Fognini

Daniil Medvedev vs Benjamin Bonzi

July 1

Lorenzo Musetti vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Jannik Sinner vs Luca Nardi

Alex de Minaur vs Roberto Carballés Baena

Jack Draper vs Sebastian Baez

Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Müller

Wimbledon 2025 Key Fixtures: Women's Singles First Round

June 30

Aryna Sabalenka vs Carson Branstine

Jasmine Paolini vs Anastasija Sevastova

Qinwen Zheng vs Katerina Siniakova

Emma Raducanu vs Mingee Xu

July 1

Karolina Muchova vs Wang Xinyu

Jessica Pegula vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Barbora Krejcikova vs Alexandra Eala

Mirra Andreeva vs Mayar Sherif

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska

Iga Swiatek vs Polina Kudermetova

Potential Knock-Out Clashes

Novak Djokovic vs Jack Draper (Men's Singles Quarter Finals)

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic (Men's Singles Semi Finals) Wimbledon 2025: All England Club Plans To Honour Andy Murray With Statue on 150th Anniversary of First Championship.

Where to Watch Wimbledon 2025 Live Telecast Live Streaming In India?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for the live telecast viewing options of the Wimbledon 2025 matches can tune in to the Star Sports TV channels. Fans can also use the JioHotstar app and website for live streaming viewing options of the Wimbledon 2025 matches.

