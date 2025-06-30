Held annually in London, the Wimbledon Championships 2025 is being hosted this year from June 30 to July 13. Organized by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in collaboration with the Lawn Tennis Association, Wimbledon was founded in 1877, 148 long years ago. The Wimbledon 2025 Championships Grand Slam will be the 138th edition of the prestigious mega tournament. Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner on Same Side of Bracket, Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz To Face Fabio Fognini.
Along with Indian stars like Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri, the best tennis stars from across the world like: Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Lorenzo Musetti, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and others will be participating in the Wimbledon 2025. Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Singles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles, all categories will be held simultaneously in the Wimbledon Championships 2025. Carlos Alcaraz Aims for Third Straight Wimbledon 2025 Title, Says ‘I Love Playing on Grass’.
Wimbledon 2025 Schedule: All Stage Dates
First Round: June 30-1 July
Second Round: July 2-3
Third Round: July 4-5
Fourth Round/ Round of 16: July 6-7
Quarter-finals: July 8-10
Semi-finals: July 10-11
Wimbledon 2025 Important Dates: Finals
Men's Singles: July 13
Women's Singles: July 12
Mixed Doubles: July 10
Wimbledon 2025 Key Fixtures: Men's Singles First Round
June 30
Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabio Fognini
Daniil Medvedev vs Benjamin Bonzi
July 1
Lorenzo Musetti vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
Jannik Sinner vs Luca Nardi
Alex de Minaur vs Roberto Carballés Baena
Jack Draper vs Sebastian Baez
Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Müller
Wimbledon 2025 Key Fixtures: Women's Singles First Round
June 30
Aryna Sabalenka vs Carson Branstine
Jasmine Paolini vs Anastasija Sevastova
Qinwen Zheng vs Katerina Siniakova
Emma Raducanu vs Mingee Xu
July 1
Karolina Muchova vs Wang Xinyu
Jessica Pegula vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Barbora Krejcikova vs Alexandra Eala
Mirra Andreeva vs Mayar Sherif
Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska
Iga Swiatek vs Polina Kudermetova
Potential Knock-Out Clashes
Novak Djokovic vs Jack Draper (Men's Singles Quarter Finals)
Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic (Men's Singles Semi Finals) Wimbledon 2025: All England Club Plans To Honour Andy Murray With Statue on 150th Anniversary of First Championship.
Where to Watch Wimbledon 2025 Live Telecast Live Streaming In India?
Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for the live telecast viewing options of the Wimbledon 2025 matches can tune in to the Star Sports TV channels. Fans can also use the JioHotstar app and website for live streaming viewing options of the Wimbledon 2025 matches.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2025 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).