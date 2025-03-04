Famous People Born on March 4: March 4 is notable for the birthdays of several famous personalities across various fields. Acclaimed actress Catherine O'Hara, known for her roles in Schitt’s Creek and Home Alone, celebrates her birthday on this day. Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna, who has made significant contributions to doubles tennis, was also born on March 4. South Korean actress Park Min-young, recognised for her performances in popular dramas including Her Private Life, Healer, Sungkyunkwan Scandal, Glory Jane, and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, shares this birthday. The late Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of Whitney Houston, was also born on this day. Other notable figures include actresses Patricia Heaton, Neha Sargam, Kamalinee Mukherjee, and Shraddha Das, as well as Australian cricketer Josh Inglis, Irish cricketer Kevin O’Brien, and American footballer Landon Donovan. Transgender activist Chaz Bono, adult film actress Angela White, and veteran actress Dina Pathak also mark their birthdays on this date. 4 March 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous March 4 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

