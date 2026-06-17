Serena and Venus Williams To Team Up for Wimbledon 2026 Doubles

Tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams are set to rekindle their legendary doubles partnership at Wimbledon this year, after receiving a wildcard entry from the All England Club. The announcement, made on Tuesday, June 16, confirms the sisters' participation in the women's doubles draw, igniting excitement among fans for their return to the grass courts where they have achieved unparalleled success. Happy Birthday Venus Williams: Celebrating Tennis Legend's Career As 5-Time Wimbledon Winner Turns 46.

Legendary Duo Make Doubles Return

The initial wild cards have been announced for The Championships 2026 The remaining wild cards will be announced in due course ➡️ https://t.co/FQhp4UGi7P pic.twitter.com/rDqYYe9eUO — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 16, 2026

A Highly Anticipated Return

The decision to grant the Williams sisters a wildcard comes as Serena, 44, continues her competitive comeback after a nearly four-year hiatus from professional tennis. Her older sister, Venus, who turns 46 today, June 17, has continued to compete sporadically on the WTA Tour. Their last appearance together in a Grand Slam doubles event was at the 2022 US Open. Wimbledon 2026 is scheduled to commence on Monday, June 29.

Illustrious Doubles Record

The Williams sisters boast an extraordinary record in women's doubles, having secured 14 Grand Slam titles together, placing them joint-second in the Open Era. Their dominance on the Wimbledon grass is particularly notable, with six women's doubles titles to their name, the most in the Open Era. Their first two Wimbledon doubles triumphs, in 2000 and 2002, were also achieved as wildcard entries. Beyond Grand Slams, the formidable duo has also claimed three Olympic gold medals in women's doubles and previously reached the world No. 1 ranking in the discipline. Wimbledon 2026 Prize Money: Total Reward Pool Hits Record INR 821 Crore; Champions to Net INR 46.1 Crore.

Recent Preparations and Singles Outlook

Serena Williams has been actively building her match fitness on grass ahead of Wimbledon. She recently partnered with Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko at the Queen's Club championships, securing a win before Mboko was forced to withdraw due to injury. Serena then played alongside Karolína Muchová at the Berlin Open, where they lost in straight sets. While their doubles entry is confirmed, neither Serena nor Venus has yet received a singles wildcard for Wimbledon, though one women's singles wildcard spot remains to be announced.

The reunion of Serena and Venus Williams at Wimbledon promises to be a captivating narrative, adding another chapter to their storied careers and offering fans the chance to witness one of tennis's most successful partnerships once more.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).