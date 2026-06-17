Happy Birthday Venus Williams: Celebrating Tennis Legend's Career As 5-Time Wimbledon Winner Turns 46

Venus Williams, a trailblazer who redefined women's tennis with her powerful game and commanding presence, celebrates her 46th birthday today, June 17, 2026. Born in Lynwood, California, in 1980, Williams burst onto the professional scene at just 14 years old, quickly establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with and embarking on a career that would etch her name into the annals of sporting greatness. Serena and Venus Williams To Team Up for Wimbledon 2026 Doubles.

A Grand Slam Legacy

Williams' career is adorned with an impressive collection of titles, including seven Grand Slam singles championships. She claimed five coveted Wimbledon titles (2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2008) and two US Open crowns (2000, 2001), showcasing her dominance on both grass and hard courts.

Her impact wasn't limited to singles; alongside her younger sister Serena, Venus formed one of the most formidable doubles pairings in history, securing 14 Grand Slam women's doubles titles, remaining undefeated in major doubles finals. She also added two mixed doubles Grand Slam titles to her extensive resume.

Reaching the Pinnacle and Olympic Glory

On February 25, 2002, Venus Williams achieved the coveted World No. 1 ranking, a historic moment as she became the first African-American woman in the Open Era to reach the pinnacle of singles tennis. She held the top spot for a total of 11 weeks during her illustrious career.

Her Olympic record is equally dazzling, with five medals to her name. This includes a singles gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, three gold medals in women's doubles with Serena, and a silver medal in mixed doubles. Wimbledon 2026 Prize Money: Total Reward Pool Hits Record INR 821 Crore; Champions to Net INR 46.1 Crore.

Career Highlights: A Snapshot

Achievement Count Grand Slam Singles Titles 7 Grand Slam Doubles Titles 14 Mixed Doubles Grand Slams 2 WTA Singles Titles 49 Olympic Gold Medals 4 Weeks at World No. 1 (Singles) 11

Enduring Influence and Recent Activity

Even in her mid-40s, Williams continues to inspire, demonstrating remarkable longevity and passion for the sport despite battling Sjögren's syndrome, an autoimmune disorder she was diagnosed with in 2011. While her current ranking fluctuates, she remains an active and respected figure on the tour, with her latest ranking recorded as No. 479 as of April 20, 2026.

As Venus Williams celebrates her 46th birthday, her legacy as a champion, an innovator, and an enduring icon of tennis is firmly cemented. Her incredible achievements, combined with her pioneering spirit, continue to inspire generations of athletes worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).